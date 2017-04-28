Scottsdale Medical Marijuana certification setting up alternative medicine fair Arizona News Scottsdale Medical Marijuana certification setting up alternative medicine fair A Scottsdale Medical Marijuana Certification Center is setting up for a fair this weekend to spread the word about alternative medicine.

"Green Star Doctors" is opening its doors for a free event called "Indica-Life" on Saturday. It is an effort to share alternative healing methods with patients.

The center will have Chiropractors and holistic medicine practitioners, along with artwork, speakers, and live music from the Phoenix Afro-Beat Orchestra.

No marijuana or alcohol will be at the event.

"I have a lot of different patients that are in pain, and I notice they could use healing methods that maybe they're not aware of," said Liz Valentine with Green Star Doctors. "I know how much they need just more options. Something that less invasive. No pills, no surgery, no shots."

The event happens at Green Star Doctors, south of Scottsdale and Thomas, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and it is open to all ages.

INDICAlife : Body Mind and Soul Cannabis Awareness Fair

https://www.facebook.com/events/1889616241315350/?active_tab=about