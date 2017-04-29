Suspect holds knife to clerk's neck at valley CVS Arizona News Suspect holds knife to clerk's neck at valley CVS Police are offering a reward to help find two suspects after a CVS clerk was held at knife point during a robbery of the store.

According to Sgt. James Rothschild with Silent Witness, two suspects robbed the CVS near Glendale and 34th Avenue on Tuesday, April 18 at about 9:50pm. The first suspect, armed with a knife, jumped over the pharmacy counter and grabbed all the boxes of diabetic strips in the store. As a store employee was trying to lock the front doors, a second suspect pulled out the knife and held it to the worker's neck.

Both suspects left the store in an unidentified vehicle. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25 years old, five feet six inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes; he was wearing a black baseball hat with a red bill and logo. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 27 years old, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a beard; he was wearing a black baseball hat with a white logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a cash reward of up to $1000 involved and you can remain anonymous.