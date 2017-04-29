Bush Highway reopens as firefighters subdue Cactus Fire in Mesa

- Firefighters are making progress with the Cactus Fire that's burning northeast of Mesa in the Tonto National Forest.

They were able to successfully hold the current fire lines yesterday.

Bush Highway has reopened, and the public is able to travel to recreation areas for the weekend.

Right now, the perimeter of the fire is just over 800 acres, and the actual burned area is mapped at just over 450 acres. And there is no new fire growth.

Windy conditions caused ash to blow through the fire area which makes it look like smoke.

Containment on the Cactus Fire is expected on Monday, May 1.