Hundreds gather at Arizona state capitol for People's Climate March

Hundreds from around Phoenix gathered at the state capitol and joined thousands nationwide in a large scale climate change protest on Saturday.

The date also marks President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, a motivating reason cited by many.

"I think it's important for them to see everybody joining together and fighting for things we feel passionate about," said Rachel Stegman, a protester.

More than 375 satellite marches were expected around the United States and even more around the world.

"Climate change is a reality. It's something we need to deal with. And if you look at the pictures of the amount of ice that's melting up in the Arctic and Greenland and all over. And that begins to change the ocean currents which has an effect on all of us," said Ron Eich, a protester.

The target for many protesters is the Trump administration's climate policies, which some believe may have placed more importance on economic growth over environmental concerns.

"There's so many climate deniers in the administration now, I believe we need to keep our government agencies, such as the EPA, solid and keep moving into the future and not go backwards," said Ruby Edwards, a protester.