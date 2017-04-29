North Phoenix home goes up in flames, dog barely makes it out alive Arizona News North Phoenix home goes up in flames, dog barely makes it out alive The Crowley family is trying to salvage what they can after their house went up in flames Friday night. Fox 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- The Crowley family is walking through the ash and rubble, trying to salvage what they can.

Shari Crowley, the owner of her family home of 44 years, explains that 44 years of memories and growth have been reduced to burnt scraps.

"There's a few memories that'll be left. Life changes. Life is on life terms. You got to deal with it sometimes, it hurts, but you just got to learn how to deal with it," said Crowley.

Their house went up in flames late last night as everyone winded down for bed. Crowley got into bed and turned on her television.

"I heard a pop. My TV set went on and next thing I know, my daughter-in-law is yelling at me, 'Get out of the house, it's on fire," said Crowley."

Crowley, her son, his girlfriend and his kids escaped as flames spread through the house.

"We ran out of the house barefoot only with socks on," said a family member.

"I haven't made it down the hill in 25 years with my arthritis, but I made it down last night," said Crowley.

From down the hill, they watched their home in flames, but one person was missing: their dog Ringo.

"The dog was petrified stiff at the top of the house and then they couldn't get him out of the house," said Mark Crowley.

So Mark and his family were sure they would get devastatingly news by the time crews would be able to find the dog, but instead a miracle.

"They looked under the bed and they're like, 'Yeah we got a dog, he's still alive,'" said Mark.

"He was under the bed nearly two hours," said one of the family members.

He's still struggling to breathe today, but nonetheless, he's alive.

"Things can be replaced. It'll take time and effort, but they can be replaced. People can't," said Crowley.