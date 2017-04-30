Phoenix Police: Sex offender escaped Arizona State Hospital

Randy Layton is a sex offender who escaped from Arizona State Hospital. He has completed his prison sentence.

- Phoenix Police have now identified the escaped sex offender from the Arizona State Hospital as Randy Layton.

Layton of Arizona State Hospital's Arizona Community Protection and Treatment Center at 34th Street and Thomas escaped from a "regularly scheduled off-site treatment related activity" on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m.

During the escape, the patient was able to dodge hospital staff and remove the GPS tracking device. The ankle monitor was located at Central and Dunlap.

The patient had completed the prison sentence and was being reintroduced into society.

Police confirm the patient is a moderate risk patient for potential harm to others, and is a sex offender.

ACPTC is a program mandated by the Arizona legislature to provide supervision, care, and treatment to men abjudicated as sexually violent persons who have already completed their prison sentence.

The description of Layton is that he's a white male, 37-years-old, 5 foot 8 inches, 210 pounds with tattoos. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black shorts.

Phoenix Police are working with the hospital as the investigation is ongoing.