2 dead in motorcycle-involved crash in Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 01 2017 05:43AM MST

Updated:May 01 2017 08:22AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured following two separate crashes along Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says two people were killed on Monday morning in a motorcycle-involved crash along southbound I-17 north of Union Hills. A 40-year-old man has been taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and a 52-year-old man is in serious condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says no one was injured in another crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck along the northbound lanes of I-17 north of Union Hills. Crews are on scene cleaning up a diesel fuel spill and the right lane is closed.

Southbound I-17 is closed at the Loop 101 and the Loop 101 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-17 are also closed. The right lane of northbound I-17 north of Union Hills remains closed.

There is no ETA for the southbound lanes to reopen.

Please avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.


