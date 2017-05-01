STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

33-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly Downtown Phoenix bus stabbing

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 01 2017 11:56AM MST

Updated:May 01 2017 02:15PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested, as Phoenix Police investigate a deadly stabbing onboard a bus in Downtown Phoenix.

 

#phxpd investigating a stabbing that's turned deadly Central & Van Buren on a city bus #fox10phoenix

A post shared by FOX 10 Phoenix (@fox10phoenix) on

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police Monday afternoon, the incident happened just after 10:00 a.m., when suspect ran onto a bus that had stopped on Van Buren, just east of Central Avenue. The suspect had a brief interaction with the bus driver over fare payment, and then produced a large knife and stabbed a 49-year-old man who entered the bus in front of the suspect.

The victim died at the scene. Detectives are reportedly working to identify whether the suspect and the victim had any prior relationship.

The suspect, according to police, was located and arrested in the 700 block of Polk Street. The knife allegedly used in the incident was also recovered near where the suspect was arrested.

In addition to the 49-year-old man who died, police said another 33-year-old man was cut during the incident.

The incident resulted in the closing of Van Buren in both directions, between 2nd Street and Central Avenue.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News in Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories