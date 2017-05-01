33-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly Downtown Phoenix bus stabbing Arizona News 33-year-old man arrested in connection with deadly Downtown Phoenix bus stabbing A 33-year-old man has been arrested, as Phoenix Police investigate a deadly stabbing onboard a bus in Downtown Phoenix.

#phxpd investigating a stabbing that's turned deadly Central & Van Buren on a city bus #fox10phoenix A post shared by FOX 10 Phoenix (@fox10phoenix) on May 1, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police Monday afternoon, the incident happened just after 10:00 a.m., when suspect ran onto a bus that had stopped on Van Buren, just east of Central Avenue. The suspect had a brief interaction with the bus driver over fare payment, and then produced a large knife and stabbed a 49-year-old man who entered the bus in front of the suspect.

The victim died at the scene. Detectives are reportedly working to identify whether the suspect and the victim had any prior relationship.

The suspect, according to police, was located and arrested in the 700 block of Polk Street. The knife allegedly used in the incident was also recovered near where the suspect was arrested.

In addition to the 49-year-old man who died, police said another 33-year-old man was cut during the incident.

The incident resulted in the closing of Van Buren in both directions, between 2nd Street and Central Avenue.

Van Buren St EB/WB between 2nd St and Central Ave is CLOSED due to police activity. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) May 1, 2017

An investigation is ongoing.

