Maricopa County officials confirm 1st case of West Nile virus this season

- Maricopa County officials have confirmed the first West Nile virus positive mosquito sample of the season.

The Maricopa County Environmental Services Department confirmed the positive sample in the East Valley.

"Through our routine year-round surveillance of collecting and testing mosquitos throughout the county, the West Nile virus positive mosquito sample was discovered," said Steven Goode, Maricopa County Environmental Services Director. "Effectively controlling and eliminating mosquito breeding places results in reduced cases of West Nile virus and any other mosquito-borne diseases."

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. Approximately 20 percent of people infected with West Nile virus experience flu-like symptoms three to 15 days after the mosquito bite. These symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands and skin rash.

A small percentage of people infected with West Nile virus experience symptoms such as meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis or event death.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, consult your doctor.

For more information on West Nile virus:

FightTheBiteMaricopa.org

www.maricopa.gov/1746/West-Nile-Virus