Arizona schools lay out details of new funding lawsuit [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption @SKrafftFox10: Lawsuit filed to force State of Arizona to free up money to pay for school repairs. Arizona News Arizona schools lay out details of new funding lawsuit Schools districts that say the Arizona Legislature has shorted them billions of dollars in required capital project funding over the past decade are set to lay out details of a new lawsuit.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Schools districts that say the Arizona Legislature has shorted them billions of dollars in required capital project funding over the past decade are set to lay out details of a new lawsuit.

The districts and the associations representing school boards, teachers, administrators and business officials plan a late-morning news conference in Glendale on Monday.

The state is required to provide cash for new schools, major maintenance and things like textbooks. The Legislature began cutting that spending during the Great Recession, and it hasn't been fully restored.

Schools say they've been shorted about $2 billion.

The lawsuit comes nearly a year after voters approved a plan to settle another multi-billion school funding lawsuit by tapping the state's land trust. Proposition 123 adds $3.5 billion in spending over 10 years.