Trial opens for man accused in 2 Phoenix murders, burying bodies in backyard

PHOENIX (AP) - The trial of an Arizona man charged with killing two people and burying their bodies in his mother's backyard opened with a prosecutor describing the strangulation death of one of the victims.

Jurors at Alan Champagne's trial were told in opening statements Monday that he used a wrench to crank up tension on an electrical cable that was wrapped around Brandi Hoffner's neck.

Prosecutor Ellen Dahl says Hoffner was forced to smoke methamphetamine moments after witnessing the 46-year-old Champagne shoot her boyfriend.

The bodies were found 20 months later buried in a plywood box outside a home where Champagne's mother once lived.

Champagne pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the 2011 deaths.

His attorneys are scheduled to make opening statements later Monday afternoon.