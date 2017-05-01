STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

MCSO: Sun City man arrested after wife shot, critically wounded

Karl James Lepak
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Karl James Lepak

Karl James Lepak

Posted:May 01 2017 04:24PM MST

Updated:May 01 2017 04:24PM MST

SUN CITY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Sun City man has been arrested for allegedly choking his wife and later shooting her in the chest following a weekend argument, leaving her in critical condition.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 52-year-old Karl James Lepak was booked into jail Sunday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault involving domestic violence.

Sheriff's officials say they responded to a shooting call at the family's home around noon Sunday. They say Lepak called 911 and said he accidentally shot his wife in the chest. He also allegedly choked her and hit her on the head with a metal water bottle.

Lepak's bond was set at $250,000 at his initial court appearance Monday. He doesn't have a lawyer yet.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories