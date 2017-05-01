Young girl injured in apartment fire finally returns home Arizona News Young girl injured in apartment fire finally returns home A two-year-old girl who was rescued from a burning apartment nearly two months ago is finally home from the hospital. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

Yuna was asleep in her family's apartment, when it went up in flames. Her mother and her brother had a break a window to escape, while Yuna laid on a mattress in a bedroom, unaware of the fire. She was rescued by a Phoenix firefighter.

As a result of the fire, Yuna suffered third degree burns to more than 35% of her body, and nearly lost her toes. For the past two months, she was confined to a hospital bed, as she underwent surgeries and procedures to heal her wounds, and she was only able to eat through a tube.

Now, Yuna is finally able to visit a new donuts shop that opened across the street from a family home. Her mother is still in the hospital.

Yuna's grandmother, Laurie Prado Young, said the young girl is a difficult time sleeping.

"She has a lot of nightmares," said Young. "She goes from laying comfortable to fetal position to crying help me and crying for mommy, and she starts screaming, grabbing different parts where shes burned."

Yuna's mother suffered third degree burns to half of her body, but family members hope she will be able to return home, in the next couple of months.