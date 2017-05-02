Jurors deliberations to resume Tuesday in NAU shooting case [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Steven Jones (file) Arizona News Jurors deliberations to resume Tuesday in NAU shooting case FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Jury deliberations will resume Tuesday in a former Northern Arizona University student's trial in a fatal shooting near campus. The jury in Steven Jones' Coconino County Superior Court trial began deliberating Tuesday before breaking on Friday for the weekend and having Monday off.

Jones has claimed self-defense in the October 2015 incident that left one student dead and three others wounded following an argument and fight near an off-campus apartment complex in Flagstaff.

The 20-year-old Jones faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Colin Brough (brew) was killed. Nicholas Piring, Nicholas Prato and Kyle Zeintek were wounded. None was armed.

Jurors Friday asked about a half-dozen questions, including whether Brough had a right to charge Jones and what is the law regarding pointing a gun at an unarmed person.