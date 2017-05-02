WATCH: Passengers caught in violent pre-flight brawl aboard All Nippon Airways

Two passengers aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight in Narita, Japan were filmed in a violent pre-flight altercation Monday night.

Corey Hour, of Arizona, had already boarded All Nippon Airways Flight 6 when he alleges two passengers began shouting and ultimate came to exchange blows.

“So, 10 minutes before take off a passenger starts a huge fight in his row,” Hour posted on Twitter.

So, 10 minutes before take off a passenger starts a huge fight in his row. I get in between him and flight attendants, but he won't 1v1 me. — Corey Hour (@CoreyHour) May 1, 2017

He began filming the incident as the two men continued to fight.

“He allegedly was contracted by the government to carry out a hit in Las Vegas,” Hour tweeted, replying to someone asking if the American man in the video had started the incident. “Then he went rogue and started fighting civilians.”

