WATCH: Passengers caught in violent pre-flight brawl aboard All Nippon Airways

 ]

By: FOX News

Posted:May 02 2017 10:41AM MST

Updated:May 02 2017 11:35AM MST

Two passengers aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight in Narita, Japan were filmed in a violent pre-flight altercation Monday night.

Corey Hour, of Arizona, had already boarded All Nippon Airways Flight 6 when he alleges two passengers began shouting and ultimate came to exchange blows.

“So, 10 minutes before take off a passenger starts a huge fight in his row,” Hour posted on Twitter.

>>VIDEO: Passengers brawl on flight

He began filming the incident as the two men continued to fight.

“He allegedly was contracted by the government to carry out a hit in Las Vegas,” Hour tweeted, replying to someone asking if the American man in the video had started the incident. “Then he went rogue and started fighting civilians.”

Read more + video at FOXNews.com


