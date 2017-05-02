STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Good Samaritan, motorcyclist killed in I-17 crash identified

By: Associated Press

Posted:May 02 2017 01:00PM MST

Updated:May 02 2017 01:03PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities have identified two people killed when a SUV smashed into an accident scene on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix as several Good Samaritans aided a motorcyclist injured in an earlier wreck.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says those killed Monday were the motorcyclist, 38-year-old Johnny Youngblood of Phoenix, and 53-year-old Beverly Click of Sun City, one of the Good Samaritans. Two other people aiding Youngblood were injured.

The DPS identified the SUV driver as 34-year-old Brian Higbee of Phoenix.

Trooper Kameron said the fatal wreck remains under investigation Tuesday.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories