Good Samaritan, motorcyclist killed in I-17 crash identified Arizona News Good Samaritan, motorcyclist killed in I-17 crash identified PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities have identified two people killed when a SUV smashed into an accident scene on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix as several Good Samaritans aided a motorcyclist injured in an earlier wreck. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says those killed Monday were the motorcyclist, 38-year-old Johnny Youngblood of Phoenix, and 53-year-old Beverly Click of Sun City, one of the Good Samaritans. Two other people aiding Youngblood were injured.

Emotional co-workers at @SVdP talk about Beverly Click, killed last night helping a motorcyclist on I-17. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/YCzJnMIISE — Eric Corrales (@ECFOX10) May 2, 2017

The DPS identified the SUV driver as 34-year-old Brian Higbee of Phoenix.

Trooper Kameron said the fatal wreck remains under investigation Tuesday.