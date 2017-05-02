Kingman boy arrested for threatening to bring gun to school

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Mohave County authorities say an 11-year-old Kingman boy has been arrested for allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school.

County Sheriff's officials say the boy was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of interfering with an educational facility, a felony.

Sheriff's officials say the Cerbat School student allegedly talked in class about bringing a gun to school.

The school's principal says four other students confirmed that they overheard the 11-year-old make the alleged threat.

Authorities and school officials spoke to the boy and his parent before he was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff's officials say he's been booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to the boy's age, his name has not been released.