Victim in Phoenix stabbing has died

- Phoenix Police said a man has died, as a result of a stabbing incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place at the 900 block of Hatcher Street, and police responded to a stabbing call at around 4:00 p.m.

The man was been taken to the hospital, and police said, in an earlier statement, that he was not expected to survive.

Police said they are following up on "strong leads".

