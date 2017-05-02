Charity auction for girl battling inoperable brain tumor Arizona News Charity auction for girl battling inoperable brain tumor A young Gilbert girl is battling an inoperable type of Brain Cancer, and while there is a medicine that can save her life, it also cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

"We need people like Anna," said Stephanie Porter, who is a family friend. She is talking about Anna Ortega, the 10-year-old girl who is in the battle of her life. "We need people that show the world that there's good. There's good in this world, and this little girl has it."

It all began with Anna starting to experience severe headaches and double vision.

"She was diagnosed with DIPG brain tumor, and they operated on one of them," said Porter. "But the other one was inoperable, and she was sent home with a life span of six to 12 months."

Since that grim diagnosis, Anna's family has been seeing a Texas doctor, who has discovered a medicine that can cure Brain Stem Cancer. The drug, however, is not covered by insurance, and it costs about $200,000. Porter is holding a massive charity auction for Anna, in an effort to raise the money needed for treatment.

"People have been so kind and so giving," said Porter. "There's things from vacation rentals, to braces, to things for your home, all types of services that people have donated to be auctioned."

The auction closes at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

GoFundMe page for the Hope for Anna Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/annaishope

Hope For Anna Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/groups/222616204886398/

Anna's Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/hopeforanna/