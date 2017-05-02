Adult, child dead following Mesa home fire

- Officials with Mesa Fire Department said an adult and a small child is dead, following a fire at a residence Tuesday afternoon.

According to Nik Rasheta with Mesa Police, Police and Fire/Medical Units responded to the 500 block of Country Club at about 4:03 p.m., for a call of smoke in a residence. When crews made their way inside, they determine the source of the smoke was a nearly extinguished fire inside one of the bedrooms, and the deceased people were found inside the bedroom.

An investigation is ongoing.