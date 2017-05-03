Police: Man found dead outside Phoenix laundromat Arizona News Police: Man found dead outside Phoenix laundromat Police say a man was found shot to death outside a Phoenix laundromat.

- Police say a man was found shot to death outside a Phoenix laundromat.

The Phoenix Police Department says the shooting happened overnight in the parking lot of the laundromat near 32nd Street and Thomas. Police say they are searching for three suspects in connection to the shooting.

FATAL SHOOTING: 30th St & Thomas - 1 person dead, 3 suspects on the loose. Police investigating scene, happened around 1am @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/h322UXIWgO — Marcy Jones (@MarcyJonesFox10) May 3, 2017

Phx police on scene of a fatal shooting adult man in the parking lot of the launerland laundromat at 30th St and Thomas #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/0Goj78hYUQ — Rudy Casillas (@RudyFox10) May 3, 2017

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.