Police: Man found dead outside Phoenix laundromat

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 03 2017 04:48AM MST

Updated:May 03 2017 04:53AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a man was found shot to death outside a Phoenix laundromat.

The Phoenix Police Department says the shooting happened overnight in the parking lot of the laundromat near 32nd Street and Thomas. Police say they are searching for three suspects in connection to the shooting.

