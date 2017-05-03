Memorial to be dedicated to slain Phoenix police officer Arizona News Memorial to be dedicated to slain Phoenix police officer A memorial will be dedicated in honor of a Phoenix police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty nearly a year ago.

On May 18, 2016, Officer David Glasser was shot and killed in a Laveen neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Baseline while responding to a burglary call. Officer Glasser worked in the Maryvale precinct and served in the unit's neighborhood enforcement team.

Officer Glasser left behind a wife and two children and on Wednesday morning, Phoenix police along with family and friends of the Glasser family will come together for the unveiling and dedication of a City of Phoenix historical marker in his honor.

1 year after #Phoenix Officer David Glasser killed in line of duty, permanent memorial 2 be laid in his honor at 10am n Laveen #Fox10Phoenix — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) May 3, 2017

The historical marker will be a permanent addition among 38 fallen Phoenix Police officers, whose markers are placed throughout the city.

Officer Glasser's name will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers memorial in Washington, D.C. later this year.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.