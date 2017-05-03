STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Several teens injured in Peoria crash

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 03 2017 08:08AM MST

Updated:May 03 2017 08:12AM MST

PEORIA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Firefighters say several teens have been injured in a two-car crash in Peoria.

The Peoria Fire Department says one teen has life-threatening injuries following the crash near Ridgeline and Sonoran Mountain Ranch Roads. Two other teens have serious injuries and one is being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Another teen and a man have minor injuries.

Police say the roadway is closed due to the crash.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.


