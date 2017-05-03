Several teens injured in Peoria crash Arizona News Several teens injured in Peoria crash Firefighters say several teens have been injured in a two-car crash in Peoria.

The Peoria Fire Department says one teen has life-threatening injuries following the crash near Ridgeline and Sonoran Mountain Ranch Roads. Two other teens have serious injuries and one is being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1360555093993034/

Another teen and a man have minor injuries.

Police say the roadway is closed due to the crash.

#TrafficAlert Sonoran Mountain Ranch Road at Ridgeline Road closed due to serious injury accident, use alternate routes #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/LTc06kv2aI — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 3, 2017

