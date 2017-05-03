WHAT THE TECH? Code-A-Kid offers computer summer camp for kids Arizona News What the tech? Code-A-Kid offers computer summer camp for kids Here at Code-A-Kid, the sky is the limit... literally. From computer coding to flying drones, the possibilities are endless. Just ask Brenna Nilsson, who's in the exotic creatures program. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- Here at Code-A-Kid, the sky is the limit... literally.

From computer coding to flying drones, the possibilities are endless. Just ask Brenna Nilsson, who's in the exotic creatures program.

"I made my own wolf," he said. "It's mostly red, but it has whiteish-grey. I'm going to program it to fly, hopefully."

In case you're not entirely sure what coding is, don't sweat it because soon-to-be 12-year-old Liam says it's not as complicated as one may think.

It's pretty much another language for a computer, so it's just like you learning Spanish," he said. "And what you type, it's just like telling a person, 'Hey, go over there, like walk to a door,' but you're telling the computer to do that."

With a variety of focuses, Code-A-Kid has something for everyone, and that's what Assistant Operations Manager Austin Larsen says is the most rewarding part of the job; watching the awe and wonder spread across the room.

"I've had kids some up to me, like as soon as they do they say, 'Whoa, this is so cool,'" he said. "They say, 'Austin, thank you so much for teaching me how to do this, it's very rewarding.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, that's why we do this.'"

Hoping their students will choose a career in the tech industry down the road, the one rule is imagination is key!

"If you could program a drone to do anything, what would you make it do?" I asked.

"I think I kinda would want it to do a barrel roll," Nilsson said. "Kinda like this, turning like this."

For more on Code-A-Kid, click here.