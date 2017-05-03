APS uses helicopter to install new power poles on Black Mountain Arizona News APS uses helicopter to install new power poles on Black Mountain If you saw a chopper flying a massive pole over your home this morning in Cave Creek, don't worry.

"I think it's absolutely exciting, I mean imagine going up for a jog in the morning and seeing a pole hanging from a helicopter," Annie DeGrow said. "I think that's a pretty exciting Wednesday morning."

DeGrow with APS is talking to us about the installation of new power poles on Black Mountain and the process is a little different than what it would be elsewhere.

The 1,000-pound utility pole hanging from the chopper is replacing wooden poles, which Annie says will give customers a stronger source of power.

"Arizona, we live in a mountainous territory, as you can see here, so we're always doing something to make sure that our customers that are up on the side of the mountains or on the valley floor have the most reliable power," DeGrow said.

That means when monsoons come this summer, homes surrounding Black Mountain may see their power hold up a little longer.

"When a storm comes, it actually makes sure that those poles stay up like with strong winds," DeGrow said.

Robert Iverson lives in the neighborhood and stronger power isn't the only benefit he sees.

"It's gonna help increase the value of our homes," he said.