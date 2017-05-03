Man arrested in Snowflake after meth and 14 weapons seized

- Navajo County Sheriff's officials say a man has been arrested in Snowflake after methamphetamine and more than a dozen firearms were found at his home.

They say Scott Dean Anderson is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at his residence. Sheriff's officials say more than seven ounces of meth was found, along with 14 firearms and other weapons.

Anderson was booked into the county jail on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possession of meth for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon during a drug offense and having a weapon while being a prohibited possessor.

Sheriff “K.C” Clark stated, “The drug seizure for a community east of Snowflake is huge and significant and I am glad this suspect is in our Navajo County Jail and no longer able to sell methamphetamine."

It was unclear Wednesday if Anderson has an attorney for his case yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.