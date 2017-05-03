STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Weather Service: Phoenix has first 100-degree day this year

Posted:May 03 2017 05:13PM MST

Updated:May 03 2017 05:14PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - National Weather Service meteorologists say Phoenix has had its first 100-degree day this year. They say temperatures reached the 100-degree mark at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Weather Service officials say the average first 100-degree day from 1981 to 2010 in Phoenix occurred on May 2 with the earliest 100-degree day in the city's history coming on March 26, 1988.

Last year, the first 100-degree day in Phoenix was May 4.

Meteorologists say it's expected to heat up in Phoenix the next two days with Thursday's high forecast for 101 degrees with 105 on Friday before the weather cools off this weekend.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories