Mesa Police looking for missing young girl

- Mesa Police are asking for the public's help, as they search for a missing one-and-a-half-year-old child.

According to a statement, Taya Cabanillas was last seen with her biological father, Clinton Cabanillas, in the 100 block of W. Leah Court in Gilbert in the evening hours of Tuesday, and has not been seen since.

According to Mesa Police, Taya's family is concerned for the child's welfare, since the father has no legal rights to her, and the father alleged has severe substance abuse issues. In addition, Taya is a special needs child who requires daily breathing treatments.

Police said Taya and her biological father are traveling in a teal 1998 Acura CL two-door sedan with Arizona license plate number BFN9582. The two are believed to be still in the state, and possibly in the Gilbert area.

Taya is described as a white female, 32 inches tall, weighing 30 lbs, with blond hair and hazel or blue eyes.

Clinton Cabanillas, according to police, is a white man who's six feet, one inches tall, weighib 205 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. The 31-year-old reportedly has multiple tattoos on his hands, including a "No Evil" tattoo on his left hand, a sleeve tattoo on his left arm, and a half sleeve on his right arm.

Anyone with information should call police.