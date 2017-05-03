Family remembers motorcyclist killed in I-17 crash Arizona News Family remembers motorcyclist killed in I-17 crash Family members of a motorcyclist killed in Monday's I-17 crash are speaking out. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- It does not appear any criminal charges will be filed, in connection to the fatal crash on Interstate 17 on Monday.

The accident involved a group of Good Samaritans who stopped to help an injured motorcyclists, and an SUV who plowed into them, resulting in the deaths of one of the Good Samaritans, Beverly Click, and the motorcyclist, identified as Johnny Youngblood.

After news broke of a driver plowing into the scene, Youngblood's ex-wife didn't have a good feeling.

"I had seen the newsfeed about the motorcycle accident and knowing the time of the morning and the way that Johnny takes to work, I text him asking if he was okay if he was apart of it and he didn't respond but I didn't think about it until a couple hours later," said Janail Jolly.

Youngblood survived two tours of duty in Iraq, serving with the U.S. Army. He lost his life, as he was simply driving to work on a Monday morning.

"People that he served with in Iraq have been reaching out to us," said Jennifer Youngblood, the motorcyclist's sister. "That means a lot because that's a part of his life that we know nothing about."

Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said fatigue may have been a factor that led to the SUV driver crashing into the scene. Youngblood's family, in the meantime, is trying to be level-headed about placing blame.

"I don't want to hold hate in my heart, because I understand that he probably made a mistake and he probably feeling a lot of remorse, but then there's a lot of anger of 'what were you doing?'" said Jolly.

The family may be devastated, but the Youngbloods have comfort right know, knowing he was not along when he died.

"He had somebody there with him," said Jolly.

GoFundMe campaign for Johnny Youngblood

https://www.gofundme.com/johnny-ray-youngblood