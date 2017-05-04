STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Nonstop flight between Phoenix and Montreal to start in 2018

By: Associated Press

Posted:May 04 2017 07:22AM MST

Updated:May 04 2017 07:23AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Air Canada has announced that it will add a nonstop flight between Phoenix and Montreal starting early next year.

The first flight is scheduled to take off on Feb. 22. The route will be flown from Feb. 22 to May 28 annually.

Air Canada will offer three weekly flights between Sky Harbor International Airport and Montreal in the winter and spring months.

Montreal is the hub for Air Canada.

The airline used to offer a nonstop flight between the Valley and Montreal. That service began in November 2010, but was canceled in April 2011 as Air Canada struggled with a down economy.


