4 Tempe police detectives shot at by unknown suspect Arizona News 4 Tempe police detectives shot at by unknown suspect Police say four detectives were followed and shot at by a suspect early Thursday morning.

The Tempe Police Department says the detectives were riding in an unmarked vehicle at around 1:30 a.m., when they noticed they were being followed by a brown pickup truck.

The detectives drove to an area near 39th Drive and Osborn Road when the driver of the pickup truck fired several gunshots at them. No detectives were injured and Phoenix police responded to the scene for assistance.

The suspect's pickup truck was later located at an apartment complex near Bethany Home Road and 67th Drive, however, the suspect was gone.

The investigation is ongoing.