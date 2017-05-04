STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

4 Tempe police detectives shot at by unknown suspect

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 04 2017 11:45AM MST

Updated:May 04 2017 12:10PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say four detectives were followed and shot at by a suspect early Thursday morning.

The Tempe Police Department says the detectives were riding in an unmarked vehicle at around 1:30 a.m., when they noticed they were being followed by a brown pickup truck.

The detectives drove to an area near 39th Drive and Osborn Road when the driver of the pickup truck fired several gunshots at them. No detectives were injured and Phoenix police responded to the scene for assistance.

The suspect's pickup truck was later located at an apartment complex near Bethany Home Road and 67th Drive, however, the suspect was gone.

The investigation is ongoing.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories