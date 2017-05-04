STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Man arrested, accused of punching 10-year-old boy

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 04 2017 12:03PM MST

Updated:May 04 2017 12:03PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a man accused of punching a 10-year-old boy and stealing his bicycle has been arrested.

Phoenix police say 18-year-old Angel Lopez punched the boy and stole his bicycle near 51st and Virginia Avenues on February 24. Lopez allegedly punched the boy in the stomach and stole the bicycle.

The boy's family caught up to Lopez, who threatened them by acting like he had a gun, dropped the bicycle and ran away, according to police.

Lopez faces aggravated assault and robbery charges.


