Man arrested, accused of punching 10-year-old boy

- Police say a man accused of punching a 10-year-old boy and stealing his bicycle has been arrested.

Thank you to everyone who shared the original post on Twitter. The suspect in this case has been arrested and taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/6yK9mReWGh — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) May 4, 2017

Phoenix police say 18-year-old Angel Lopez punched the boy and stole his bicycle near 51st and Virginia Avenues on February 24. Lopez allegedly punched the boy in the stomach and stole the bicycle.

The boy's family caught up to Lopez, who threatened them by acting like he had a gun, dropped the bicycle and ran away, according to police.

Lopez faces aggravated assault and robbery charges.