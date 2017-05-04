Naked woman accused of stealing MCSO vehicle sentenced to prison Arizona News Naked woman accused of stealing MCSO vehicle sentenced to prison The woman accused of leading police on a wild chase in a sheriff's vehicle while naked has been sentenced.

Lisa Luna will spend a little more than two years behind bars and will serve three years of supervised probation after she is released.

In January, Luna was spotted walking naked down a Gila Bend street when she allegedly told a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy that she had been raped. When the deputy went to grab a blanket out of his vehicle, authorities say Luna jumped in the driver's seat and sped off.

Luna led authorities on a high-speed chase to Eloy and was taken into custody after she crashed. Luna claims she doesn't remember leading authorities on a pursuit.