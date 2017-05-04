Arizona police officers pass the torch for the Special Olympics Arizona News Arizona police officers pass the torch for the Special Olympics Twenty-four-year-old Special Olympics competitor Nick Borrick does the honor of passing the torch to Goodyear police officers as they get ready to start their leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- Twenty-four-year-old Special Olympics competitor Nick Borrick does the honor of passing the torch to Goodyear police officers as they get ready to start their leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Today's run involving agencies across the Valley were all in support of the Special Olympics. We caught up with Buckeye officers as they completed their 10 miles.

"It's hard, you got the wind blowing against, you know what, we all know that we're doing this for a good cause... for Special Olympics," Det. Tamara Skaggs said.

The officers were honored to support Special Olympics competitors, like Nick Borrick, who looks up to these heroes.

"It means a lot to me for their support," he said.

The torch passed through agencies from Mohave County, all the way down to Phoenix police. Each group completed several miles of running through the heat.

Every dollar raised from the Law Enforcement Torch Run will go towards supporting the Special Olympics and the athletes.