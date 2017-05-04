ADOT announces weekend Valley freeway restrictions and closures

- Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) have announced the following weekend road restrictions and closures:

I-17

The northbound lanes are closed between Camelback Road and Glendale Avenue from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, due to rubberized asphalt resurfacing. ADOT officials are advising drivers to consider alternate routes, due to anticipated heavy traffic.

Loop 101

The southbound ramp to the eastbound lanes of the I-10 are closed from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, due to bridge work. ADOT officials are advising drivers to consider alternate routes, to limit delays.

I-10

The westbound lanes will be restricted to one lane from Estrella Parkway to Perryville Road, between 10:00 p.m. Friday to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, and from 10:00 p.m. Saturday to 9:00 a.m. Sunday, due to lane striping and bridge work.

The eastbound lanes at 59th Avenue will be closed from 11:00 p.m. Sunday, to 5:00 a.m. on Monday, due to construction work related to the South Mountain Freeway interchange.

Loop 202

The westbound ramp to the northbound lanes of State Route 51, along with the ramp to the eastbound lanes of the I-10, are closed from 9:00 p.m. Friday, to 5:00 a.m. Saturday, for maintenance.