Mother of NAU shooting victim speaks out Arizona News Mother of NAU shooting victim speaks out Through the NAU shooting trial, she has remained silent, but on Thursday, the mother of Nick Piring, one of the three students injured in the shooting that also resulted in the death of Colin Brough, is speaking out, only to FOX 10. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

Lea Piring is speaking out, days after the presiding judge in the shooting case declared a mistrial. The case is now headed to a retrial, which is slated to begin in August.

"We are real frustrated a mistrial was declared, but we feel blessed that my son, Nick Piring, along with Kyle Zientek and Nick Prato are recovering from their physical wounds, their psychological wounds, but nothing will bring Colin Brough back," said Piring.

In a retrial, prosecutors and defense attorneys will have a better feeling for how to argue the case, but families and loved ones will relive the entire experience of a trial once again.

The family of the shooting suspect, Steven Jones, remained tight-lipped throughout the trial, and that didn't change after the first trial.

Meanwhile, the family of Nick Prato, who was injured in the shooting, said: