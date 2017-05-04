High school senior survives cliff fall, thanks to good samaritans Arizona News High school senior survives cliff fall, thanks to good samaritans For one Valley teen, a fun trip to Canyon Lake nearly took a tragic turn, but thanks to a Good Samaritan, she is still alive. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

For one Valley teen, a fun trip to Canyon Lake nearly took a tragic turn, but thanks to a Good Samaritan, she is still alive.

"I really thought I was going to die," said Ascia Rowe. "I really don't know what was going to happen."

The Skyline High School senior was preparing to jump off a 30-foot cliff at Canyon Lake, when she slipped and tumbled down the rocks below.

"I just remember pushing my arm off of it, because I didn't want to hit my head and die," said Rowe. "I rolled and landed in the water on my back."

As Rowe fell, Michael Posey, a senior at San Tan Foothills High School, was relaxing on the shore, and sprung into action.

"I look up and I just see her fall head first," said Posey. "When I watch her flip again, I just started swimming to her, grab her in my arms, and she wasn't moving or anything."

Posey kept Rowe afloat, until a nurse came kayaking by to help. Rowe was then taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgeries for a shattered kneecap and torn arm.

Rowe is still at risk of infection from having wounds in the water for so long. Her father said despite what happened, the high school senior is still a driven person.

"She wanted to do her homework at the hospital," said Rowe's father, Ivan. "We've got bone sticking out and she's asking about her statistic homework."

Rowe will still graduate from high school in May, and is planning to attend Grand Canyon University (GCU) in the fall. She hopes her accident will alert other jumpers on how easy it is to slip and fall.

"I'm very grateful there's still good people out there, or else I don't know if i would be able to make it out there by myself," said Rowe.

Ascia Rowe's GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/ascia-rowes-recovery