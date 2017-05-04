Valley residents flock to Salt River to stay cool Arizona News Valley residents flock to Salt River to stay cool Thursday was another hot day for the Valley, and while Summer has yet to begin for Arizona, some are already looking for ways to keep cool. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

For some, tubing on the Salt River was key to a cool afternoon.

"It was quite fun, said one man. "We raced like we were racers down the river."

"It was a good day," said one person who said he had just finished his final exams at Arizona State University. "Got to love it."

Tubing season at the Salt River opened this week, just in time for the Valleys first and second triple-digit temperature days of the year.

A day on the water may feel refreshing, but as always, remember to use sunscreen, and bring water.