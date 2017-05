FONDLY REMEMBERED: Four classic games selected for Video Game Hall of Fame Arizona News FONDLY REMEMBERED: Four classic games selected for Video Game Hall of Fame Video games are a huge part of contemporary culture. So much so, in fact, that there is a hall of fame specifically for them. On Thursday, four new video games: Donkey Kong, Halo: Combat Evolved, Pokémon Red and Green, and Street Fighter II were inducted into the hall of fame.

- Video games are a huge part of contemporary culture. So much so, in fact, that there is a hall of fame specifically for them.

On Thursday, four new video games: Donkey Kong, Halo: Combat Evolved, Pokémon Red and Green, and Street Fighter II were inducted into the hall of fame.

Photojournalist Brian Kae has more from the Cobra Arcade Bar in Downtown Phoenix, to learn more on what makes Donkey Kong and Street Fighter II, the only arcade games on this year's inductees, so special.