Chain-reaction crash closes north Scottsdale freeway

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 05 2017 04:46AM MST

Updated:May 05 2017 04:48AM MST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Authorities say a chain-reaction crash involving a motorcycle has closed a north Scottsdale freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened early Friday morning when driver traveling at a high-rate of speed lost control of the vehicle and hit a guard rail along the eastbound Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road.

A motorcyclist then hit debris on the freeway from the crash and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Both drivers have been hospitalized.

As a result of the crash. the eastbound Loop 101 is closed at Scottsdale Road and the closure is expected to last for several hours.

