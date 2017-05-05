Chain-reaction crash closes north Scottsdale freeway Arizona News Chain-reaction crash closes north Scottsdale freeway Authorities say a chain-reaction crash involving a motorcycle has closed a north Scottsdale freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened early Friday morning when driver traveling at a high-rate of speed lost control of the vehicle and hit a guard rail along the eastbound Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road.

Back-up has begun. Traffic on EB Loop 101 being diverted closure at Scottsdale Rd @Arizona_DPS investigating ax sent 2 to hospital pic.twitter.com/o9z4dYEsud — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) May 5, 2017

Driver traveling at high rate of speed loses control hits guard rail motorcyclist rides over debris is thrown off @Arizona_DPS investigating pic.twitter.com/n6tuPmbHet — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) May 5, 2017

A motorcyclist then hit debris on the freeway from the crash and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Both drivers have been hospitalized.

As a result of the crash. the eastbound Loop 101 is closed at Scottsdale Road and the closure is expected to last for several hours.

CLOSED: L-101 eastbound at Scottsdale Road for a motorcycle crash. Will remain closed several hours. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/1gjNdDEVP8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 5, 2017

