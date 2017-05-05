'Person of interest' in 'Serial Street Shooter' case pleads not guilty to cold case murder [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Aaron Juan Saucedo, 22, arrested for first degree murder of his mother's boyfriend. Arizona News 'Person of interest' in 'Serial Street Shooter' case pleads not guilty to cold case murder A man who is reportedly a "person of interest" in the Valley's "Serial Street Shooting" case plead not guilty to a cold case murder.

Aaron Saucedo, 23, is accused of murdering his mother's boyfriend, Paul Romero in 2015. Romero was found shot to death on Montebello Avenue and court records show Saucedo pawned the gun used in the murder three weeks after the shooting.

Phoenix police have not officially said if Saucedo is being investigating in the "Serial Street Shooter" case, but Saucedo's neighbors say they often saw him drive a black BMW, which matches the description of the car connected to the serial shootings.

FOX 10 has learned detectives are awaiting ballistics and DNA test results to see if Saucedo can be linked to any other crimes.

Saucedo will be back in court on June 18 for the cold case murder.