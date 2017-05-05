TSA putting stuff confiscated, lost at Sky Harbor Airport up for sale! Arizona News TSA putting stuff confiscated, lost at Sky Harbor Airport up for sale! A line grows and grows at 15th Avenue and Jackson... wanna know why? Sunglasses for $2, bowling balls for $3 and a Michael Kor's watch for just $35! It's not for sale anymore because this one is mine, but there's plenty more to choose from in this warehouse full of things left behind or taken away at Sky Harbor Airport.

"Couple of tools I didn't have... that's a life, I do have these tools, but they were so cheap I couldn't pass them up," Raul Garcia said.

Raul's new tools are $5 apiece and these are too and our friend, Ty, says they normally go for $20!

"People that should be bringing this stuff at the airport, that do, and they give it to me for cheap," he said.

It makes you wonder what people could possibly be thinking... saw blades in your carry-on bag? Manicure tools?

"What I don't understand is the baseball bats," Garcia said. "How did they think they was going to get through?"

Even the little ones you get at spring training, some signed by players, are taken away, but there's always the possibility that some of this stuff was just forgotten.

"How sad... someone probably left this behind at Sky Harbor Airport, this Fossil watch... too bad!" Brenda Kessler said.

It's no shame as we benefit from the misfortune of others every first Friday of the month.