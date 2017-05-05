Arizona News

Man pleads guilty in killings of women at Phoenix-area home

PHOENIX (AP) - One of two men charged with murder in the 2016 killings of two women in one woman's Phoenix-area home has pleaded guilty.

Officials say Andrew Lauro pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder and burglary in the killings of 70-year-old Barbara Leslie of Surprise and 75-year-old Ruth Schwed, a friend visiting from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Judge Erin Otis of Maricopa County Superior Court is scheduled to sentence Lauro on June 5.