Alternative transportation options available for Cinco De Mayo revelers in Phoenix

- It's Cinco de Mayo, and multiple alternatives to driving are available for those who plan to drink on Friday, besides the designated driver option.

Lyft

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has partnered up with ride-sharing company Lyft to give a discount for Lyft rides.

Those who download the Lyft app for the first time can get $5 off their first 10 rides, by entering the promo code "CINCOPHX", and those who already have the Lyft app can enter the code "CINCOPHX17" to receive 5% off two rides.

The discounts began on April 28, and ends May 5.

The Lyft app can be downloaded on the iTunes app store (for Apple devices), and on Google Play (for Android devices).

AAA Tipsy Tow

AAA is offering a free 10-mile tow for anyone who needs the service, and an AAA membership is not required for the service.

Those who need the service can call 1-800-222-4357, and state they need a Tipsy Tow.

For rides over 10-miles, drivers will be charged a standard towing rate after the first 10 miles.

The Tipsy Tow service, according to AAA officials, starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday, and ends at 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Valley Metro

According to Valley Metro's website, the last eastbound light rail train is scheduled to leave the 19th and Dunlap Avenues station at 3:35 a.m., Saturday, and will terminate service at the 44th and Washington Streets station.

The last eastbound light rail train that will run the entire route, and stop at all stations along the way, is scheduled to leave the 19th and Dunlap Avenues station at 1:40 a.m., Saturday.

The last westbound light rail train, according to the website, is scheduled to leave the Mesa Drive and Main Street station at 2:00 a.m., Saturday, and will run the entire route.

Detailed Light Rail schedule

http://routes.valleymetro.org/timetables/938/transit_route?type=1