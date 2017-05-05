STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

HELP WANTED: Dave & Buster's looking for new hires at their Glendale location

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Restaurant chain Dave & Busters is hiring at their location in Glendale's Westgate.

According to a statement released by the company, an increase in popularity of the venue meant the need for more staff has increased. The company is looking to hire 30 people.

A search of Dave & Buster's Website shows the company is looking to fill various positions, including server, line cook, dishwasher, bartender, and bar back.

Prospective candidates can fill out an application online.

