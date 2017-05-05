People deal with high temperatures in Scottsdale Arizona News People deal with high temperatures in Scottsdale For Arizona, Friday brought a rather extreme difference, in terms of temperature. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

In the Valley, people dealt with record-breaking temperatures, while people continued to hit the slopes in the High Country.

For some, like Jenny Boynton, the heat in the Valley was not a big deal.

"I've been outside since about 10:30 this morning," said Boynton, who was poolside at the Hotel Valley Ho. The Arizona native, however, admits that triple digits during this time of the year is not too common.

"It's a little bit early," said Boynton.

The pool was packed at the Valley Ho, as the desert sun shined down on the Valley.

The scorching heat is also catching people off-guard, like Canada native Hal Anderson. He was playing golf at the Continental Golf Club.

"It's the hottest experience I ever had in my life," said Anderson. "105°F out there just saps your energy."

For Anderson, it was a lesson learned: golf during this time of the year might not be a great idea.