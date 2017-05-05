Woman arrested for allegedly helping sex offender escape from Arizona State Hospital workers

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and accused of helping a sex offender escape from Arizona State Hospital in late April.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department, the department learned that Randy Layton, 38, allegedly received assistance from Amber Wilson, soon after his escape from Arizona State Hospital employees, during a scheduled outing.

According to earlier statements by Phoenix Police, Layton ran away from employees during the outing, which was part of a reintroduction program. Layton and Wilson, according to Friday's statement, have had an ongoing relationship during Layton's time in treatment, and Wilson had allegedly made extensive arrangements to sever local ties, and prepare to move out of Arizona.

Police said Wilson was seen with Layton on April 29, soon after Layton's alleged escape, and the two reportedly utilized their connections in North Dakota to find a place to stay. Wilson, when located by U.S. Marsha;s and police in Dickinson, N.D. on Thursday, allegedly tried to conceal Layton's location, and was taken into custody for hindering an investigation.

According to Phoenix Police, a warrant has been issued for Wilson's arrest, and arrangements will likely be made to extradite her back to Arizona.