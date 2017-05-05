STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Fire crews battling HAZMAT fire in North Phoenix

Posted:May 05 2017 05:41PM MST

Updated:May 05 2017 06:44PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Phoenix firefighters are battling a fast moving fire involving hazardous materials in North Phoenix.

According to Jake Van Hook with Phoenix Fire, the fire involves a manufacturing building that produces a batteries and motors for electric vehicles, and crews were called out just before 5:00 p.m., where they found the fire in the back of the building, with workers on-site having self-evacuated.

Firefighters said a representative for the business advised crews that large stores of lithium were in the building, which presents a significant hazard when water is applied to burning Lithium. A worker, according to fire officials, has suffered throat irritation from the fire.

