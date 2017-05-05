STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Suspicious car check closed Rental Car Center near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport For one hour

Posted:May 05 2017 06:12PM MST

Updated:May 05 2017 06:59PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A check on a suspicious vehicle by Phoenix Police closed the Rental Car Center near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for just over one hour Friday.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department, officers received information at around 5:00 p.m. that a suspicious vehicle was left near the car rental return facility, unattended. The facility, according to police officials, was evacuated out of precaution. 

According to Julie Rodriguez with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, no rental car pickups or returns were permitted during the closure, but incident did not affect flights or other airport operations.

The Rental Car Center has since reopened.


