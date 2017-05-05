Suspicious car check closed Rental Car Center near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport For one hour

- A check on a suspicious vehicle by Phoenix Police closed the Rental Car Center near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for just over one hour Friday.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department, officers received information at around 5:00 p.m. that a suspicious vehicle was left near the car rental return facility, unattended. The facility, according to police officials, was evacuated out of precaution.

According to Julie Rodriguez with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, no rental car pickups or returns were permitted during the closure, but incident did not affect flights or other airport operations.

The Rental Car Center has since reopened.

The PHX Sky Harbor Rental Car Center is temporarily closed. Please delay returning cars. No vehicle pick-ups at this time. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) May 6, 2017

Enterprise is accepting PHX rental car returns at 16th St. & Buckeye. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) May 6, 2017