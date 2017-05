Skiiers hit the slopes as Arizona Snowbowl enjoys record season Arizona News Skiiers hit the slopes as Arizona Snowbowl enjoys record season Arizona Snowbowl has opened its doors for a record 147 days this ski season, which is the latest the ski resort has ever stayed open. On Friday, as the Valley dealt with triple-digit temperatures, some hit the slopes up north. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

- Arizona Snowbowl has opened its doors for a record 147 days this ski season, which is the latest the ski resort has ever stayed open.

On Friday, as the Valley dealt with triple-digit temperatures, some hit the slopes up north.

At an elevation of 11,500 ft., the temperature was 53°F at one point in the day. The ski resort is open all weekend. On Saturday, lift tickets will cost $19, and on Sunday, the lifts will be free to use.

